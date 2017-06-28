His album is about to drop! Rapper Jay-Z has released a provocative trailer Kill JAY-Z on Tuesday, June 27, in advance of his highly anticipated new album, 4:44.

Filmed in black and white, the promo spot features a teenage boy sprinting through an alleyway with faint sound of sirens heard in the background. The boy sports a black t-shirt which reads: “stay black.”



There is speculation that Kill Jay-Z may be a nod to Jay-Z’s recent decision to “kill off” his current persona, adding back a hyphen and capitalizing his name.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The new album, 4:44, was heavily promoted across billboards in NYC in May. There was also strong promotional presence for the new album on Tidal’s social media accounts.

Fan have already weighed in on social media in advance of the album’s release: “Woo hoo! Been waiting on this for awhile! Summer jams already on deck! He's about to kill the game with the rhymes!” added one excited follower in response to promotion on Tidal’s Instagram page. “Wow can't wait to hear the new project!!” said another.

The Roc Nation mogul’s new album releases on Friday, June 30 — ending a four year wait since Magna Carta Holy Grail in 2013, and will be available exclusively to Tidal customers.

Jay-Z, who is a part owner of the music steaming service, just welcomed twins with his singer-songwriter wife, Beyonce.



