Can we be more excited? Jennifer Aniston is making her return to the small screen alongside Reese Witherspoon for a still untitled series about morning TV shows and the New York City media scene.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be shepherded by former HBO drama executive Michael Ellenberg. House of Cards writer Jay Carson will pen the script, Harry Potter screenwriter and producer Steve Kloves will executive produce, and Witherspoon, 41, and Aniston, 48, will both receive executive producer credits as well, the outlet reports.

The show will hit the market soon and is expected to draw interest from HBO and multiple streaming services, including Netflix.

This show will be an exciting reunion for Witherspoon and Aniston. The Wild actress memorably made a cameo on two episodes of Friends in 2000. She guest starred as Aniston’s character Rachel Green’s sister Jill in season 6. While Witherspoon is fresh off her HBO drama, Big Little Lies, which earned her Emmy nominations for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Best Limited Series, Aniston hasn’t been a series regular on a TV show since Friends ended 13 years ago in 2004.

The Horrible Bosses actress previously told Variety that she was hoping to return to TV. “I’ve thought about it a lot,” she said in January. “That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.”

