Will Jennifer Aniston be gracing our small screens again? The 47-year-old actress discussed a possible return to television in a Thursday, November 19, interview with Variety.



Aniston, who rose to fame as Rachel Green on the beloved sitcom Friends in the ‘90s and early 2000s, told the publication that she would enjoy going back to her roots after years of working on major motion pictures.



"That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is," the Office Christmas Party star said. "At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time."

Plus, Aniston, who married husband Justin Theroux in a romantic California wedding ceremony in August 2015, suggested that the pace of working in TV is a better fit for her current lifestyle.

"When you’re in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure — meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting," the actress, who was 25 when Friends premiered in 1994, explained to Variety. "Now, it’s really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore."



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to the Golden Globe winner — who has produced films such as Cake, Life of Crime and Call Me Crazy: A Five Film — having a hand in a movie’s development makes the experience of making films so much more enjoyable.



"There’s something very exciting about being part of a project from the seed of it, and putting it together,” she told Variety. “And you just feel so proud of it on another level.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



