Are you sure that's nominated? Jenna Bush Hager accidentally combined the titles of Hidden Figures and Fences on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards — and Pharrell Williams' reaction was priceless. (Watch the cringeworthy moment in the video above!)

"So, you're nominated for Hidden Fences," the NBC correspondent, 35, said to the "Happy" singer, 43, who was visibly taken aback by the mistake, though he did not correct Bush.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Williams is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score for his work on the Hidden Figures soundtrack. Fences, meanwhile, is a different film — and another favorite in this year's awards season — starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

Viewers immediately took to social media to call attention to former President George W. Bush's daughter's gaffe and pointed out the racial undertones of her accidental title mash-up.

"Is Hidden Fences about Nate Parker trying to sneak into the Golden Globes," one Twitter user joked. Another added, "Sooooo we just gonna let this #HiddenFences thing slide?"



Watch the awkward moment above!

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Sunday, January 8, at 8 p.m.

