Throwing it back! Jennie Garth took a trip down memory lane with Us Weekly Video and reminisced over her Beverly Hills, 90210 days. Watch the video above!

Garth famously played Kelly Taylor on the hit TV series from 1990 to 2000, and revealed that a lot happened behind the scenes, especially at the local hangout, the Peach Pit. Garth reveals the cast got all their food for free … bugs included.

“One time in the gum ball machine, I remember Tori [Spelling] was eating them,” Garth, 45, recalls to Us Weekly. “And we looked in the glass canister and it was full of maggots!”

If that weren’t enough, Garth confesses that she once sent her on-screen on-again-off-again boyfriend, Luke Perry (Dylan McKay), to the hospital while filming a kissing scene.

“[Perry] had irritated me for some reason,” Garth tells Us while in New York to team up with vitafusion for their Fruit Tree Project. “He had this stuff — Binaca — and I don’t know what came over me and I turned it around and shot it at him and it got in his eye. They had to shut down production and I felt so bad. They took him to the hospital. I almost blinded him.”

When Garth wasn’t kissing Perry on the show, she had her fair share of other relationships (Team Brandon Walsh, anyone?!). The actress tells Us while she never dated any of her costars because they “weren’t allowed to fraternize,” she made up for it in front of the camera. “I kissed so many boys. I’m gonna go with 4,200. It’s a realistic estimate,” Garth jokes.

mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images

To find out which was Garth’s favorite 90210 breakup scene and what she thinks the future would have looked like for Dylan and Kelly, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!