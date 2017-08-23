She’s there for him! Jennifer Aniston weighed in on Justin Theroux’s remarks about sleeping through his Friends audition and she clarified what really happened.

“He didn’t sleep through it! He just didn’t want to get on a plane. He didn’t want to live in California at that point,” Aniston, 48, who portrayed Rachel Green on the beloved ‘90s sitcom, clarified in a new interview with Elle on Monday, August 21. “He was a total New Yorker and he wasn’t moving.”

Although the Horrible Bosses star could have met her now-husband years ago if he had appeared on the show, she affirmed that the way the couple did meet, on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007, was “perfect.” The pair only started dating after costarring in 2010’s Wanderlust and they tied the knot in August 2015.

“He is good at me-time already, I think. We’ve very likeminded and that’s why we get along so well,” the We’re the Millers actress continued to say of Theroux, 46. “We have very similar sensibilities and he has a wonderful group of friends too that he’s had forever. They’re wonderful, just very grounded, decent people. He knows how to take care of himself.”

The Emmy-winning actress also dished on her Friends’ character’s romance with Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey Tribbiani, explaining that although “they tried” to make it work, they were never meant to be more than friends. “I think there was a moment when Joey and Rachel got together that maybe it could [have] happened, but it didn’t. It was Ross and Rachel all the way,” she urged. “I really believe that if there’s an afterworld of Friends, they’re still thriving. Don’t you? I just don’t think Joey and Rachel could have made it. I think it was more physical than emotional with them. They were friends with benefits and they left it at that.”

Although fans have long been hoping for a Friends revival, co-creator Marta Kauffman recently confirmed that it’s “never” happening. “I know, [rumors] happen all the time! Not happening. Not ever,” Kauffman, 60, told Us Weekly exclusively in May.

Aniston added that same month that the show could never exist with the presence of modern technology. “We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones,” the Just Go With It actress told Thrive Global Podcast in May. “There would be no actual episodes or conversations.”

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. The star-studded cast, who famously negotiated $1 million each per episode in the early 2000s, also included Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.

