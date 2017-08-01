She’s back! If you’ve been missing Jennifer Lawrence on the silver screen this summer, we got a sneak peek of her in a sinister preview for her new movie Mother!. In a teaser for the Darren Aronofksy-directed thriller, the Oscar winning actress, 26, shows off her scary side.



While details about the movie have been scarce, the plot is about a couple whose “relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence,” according to IMDB. “What brings you to us?” Lawrence asks in the teaser, clad in a white nightgown, before a montage of fire, insects and terrified faces flash.



In a movie poster shared by the director via his Twitter on May 14, an illustration of the actress shows her clutching her bloody heart in her hands. Mother! also stars Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer, and will hit theaters on September 15, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

This is Lawrence’s first time working with the Black Swan director, 47, and the two developed a relationship off set as well. They were spotted enjoying PDA packed outings in New York City in November 2016. “He is a visionary,” the actress gushed of the director to Vanity Fair in their 2016 holiday issue.

