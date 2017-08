Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Box Together at Florida Gym (Men's Fitness)

Who is Joshua Jackson's New Mystery Woman? (RADAR Online)

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Talks About Possible Prison Sentence (OK! Magazine)

Jessica Alba Dresses Up Her Baby Bump in Overalls (Star Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.