Jennifer Lopez has postponed three of her All I Have concerts in the wake of the deadly mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1.

"Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred," read a press release statement. "Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."



The "Ain't Your Mama" singer, 48, pushed back her Vegas residency shows that were originally set for Wednesday, October 4, Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7. Ticketmaster and the box office at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will contact ticket holders to issue refunds or exchanges for any other All I Have show between February 21 to June 9, 2018.

Tickets purchased at retail locations can be returned or exchanged to the same location. "Jennifer Lopez and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino apologize for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders," the press release read.

Lopez addressed the shooting, which left 59 people dead and 527 others injured, on Instagram on Monday, October 2. "I [love] Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning," she wrote. Later in the day, she shared a list of six blood donation centers, urging her followers to "please donate."

The Shades of Blue actress' fellow Las Vegas performers also took to social media to speak out about the tragedy. "Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers," Britney Spears wrote on Instagram. Céline Dion — who still plans to perform this week, according to her rep — added, "Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas."



As previously reported, a 64-year-old gunman named Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 country music festivalgoers from the 32nd floor of his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night. He died of what police believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The attack is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



