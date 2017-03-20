The low-down from J.Lo. Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Marc Anthony during an appearance on Live with Kelly on Monday, March 20. Watch the video above!

"You know, I got to tell you, you and Marc Anthony have this, like, not-together-couple thing down pat, like, down," host Kelly Ripa said during the broadcast.

"We are like best friends," Lopez, 47, replied. "We are making an album now. Actually, he's helping me make my Spanish album. At first I was like, we're good with the kids, but if we start working together, are we going to start going at each other again? But it's been awesome. Honestly, I think it's even helped our relationship and it's made things even better."

Lopez and Anthony, 48, announced their split in 2011 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2014. They are parents of 9-year-old twins Max and Emme.

"We are just in a really great place and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together," Lopez added. "Its just good for them, it was good for us. It was just good for the whole family."

That doesn't mean she'd remarry the Latin singer, though. "Oh no!" she said, laughing when asked.

The Shades of Blue actress is dating someone new anyway. As reported in the new issue of Us Weekly, she and Alex Rodriguez have been spending time together for about two months. The former Yankees third baseman, 41, attended her All I Have Las Vegas show in January.

"He swept her off her feet," an insider told Us. "First came texts. Then came flowers." Says the insider, “He sent her a ton."

