Her babies from the block! Jennifer Lopez's 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max, stole the show when they joined their famous mom during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, April 24. Watch the video above!

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Emme and Max, whom Lopez, 47, shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, had two very different reactions in front of the camera. Emme sat on the singer's lap while Max appeared a bit more shy.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"This is my little Emme. We call her LuLu," the Shades of Blue actress said. "Emme and I got dressed alike today. She's my mini-me."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Max, meanwhile, hid behind the table that was situated between the two chairs. "He's the sweetest," Lopez gushed.



Max, with the help of DeGeneres, 59, then climbed onto the table. Employees often hide inside of it to scare guests. "Maybe you can get one of these at home," DeGeneres joked.



"Keep them nice and quiet!" Lopez replied, adding that her son is a bit bossy. "This is the quietest he's been in nine years."

Lopez went on to reveal that the siblings both own a cellphone and text their Aunt Lynda and cousin Lucie, 8, who live in New York. Lynda Lopez, 45, is a veteran TV journalist and currently works at ABC.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Lopez and Anthony, 48, were married from 2004 to 2014. Last week, they hung out in the Dominican Republic with Lopez's new boyfriend, former New York Yankees third baseman Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez.

