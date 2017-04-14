What is…? Jeopardy! contestants were left stumped on Thursday night’s episode of the popular game show after the players failed to identify frontwoman Hayley Williams’ band Paramore. The singer’s name was used as a clue in the category “Top 40 Band,” worth $1,600.

BREAKING NEWS @yelyahwilliams was a clue on @Jeopardy (and nobody knew the answer and i'm offended) pic.twitter.com/Py4ZHNTGwF — bai ⿲ (@parabails) April 13, 2017

“i hope they all lost and went home with nothing,” the singer jokingly tweeted early Friday morning.

i hope they all lost and went home with nothing https://t.co/VbC62Ves6t — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) April 14, 2017

The pop punk band was previously featured on host Alex Trebek’s long-running show back in 2014. Contestants were asked to fill in the blanks of their single “Still Into You.”

Paramore is not the only pop artist to be featured recently on Jeopardy!. Just last month, Beyoncé’s lyrics “Becky with the good hair,” from her single “Sorry” off her popular Lemonade album was the inspiration behind an entire category. Referencing five famous Becky characters from pop culture, one question asked, "After Diane left this '80s sitcom, Sam had the hots for the brunette Rebecca, played by Kirstie Alley." Correct answer, Cheers.

