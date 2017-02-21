Answer: He's the illest MC on TV. Question: Who is Alex Trebek?

The longtime Jeopardy host, 76, sort-of rapped lyrics from Kanye West, Drake and Kendrick Lamar on the episode of the game show that aired Monday, February 20. In the category "Let's Rap, Kids!" Trebek read aloud the rhymes, while contestants guessed the original artist. Watch his skills in the clip above!

Kris Connor/Getty Images

"Started from the bottom now we're here, started from the bottom now the whole team here," Trebek said in his rich, mellifluous tone. The answer — or rather, question — was Drake, of course. He also quoted "Famous," Kanye West's controversial 2016 hit (a Taylor Swift dis track). "They mad they ain't famous, they mad they still nameless ... but we still hood famous, yeah, we still hood famous," said Trebek, who clearly enjoyed himself. Before going to commercial break, Trebek remarked, "I was just getting into this rap thing. I'm not too good at it."

At least one of the hip-hop artists he quoted approved of his performance. After Trebek read the lyrics to "Panda," by Desiigner — "Panda, panda ... panda panda panda panda panda," said Trebek, without cracking up — the New York rapper tweeted a link to a clip of Trebek along with fire and panda emojis.



It's not the first time Trebek has rhymed on TV. During a 2014 episode, he read lyrics from Notorious B.I.G. and Grandmaster Flash for a category called "It's a Rap." He has also memorably performed lines from Will Smith's theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

