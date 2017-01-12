Time to celebrate! Jessa Duggar enjoyed a baby shower with approximately 130 of her friends and loved ones on Wednesday, January 11, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The fête featured a light color palette, flowers and rain cloud decorations to go along with the general "shower" theme. The attendees snacked on meat and cheese trays, vegetable trays, lemon orzo soup and crackers, with a milk-and-cookies bar for dessert.



Although she opted to forego all shower gifts, the 24-year-old is receiving one very special present from her party planner: a surprise date-night basket to enjoy with husband Ben Seewald.



Duggar will donate all gifts brought to the party to Loving Choices Pregnancy Center. Guests also compiled care packages consisting of pens and devotional booklets for the women at Loving Choices, with the goal of putting together 100 packages.

The Counting On star announced in August that she and her husband, 21, are expecting their second bundle of joy. The pair, who tied the knot in November 2014, welcomed 14-month-old son Spurgeon in November 2015.



"We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as 'big brother'! We are so thankful that God is adding to our family," the couple told Us in a statement in August. "2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!)."



This is an exciting time for the Duggar family, as Jessa's younger sister Joy-Anna revealed in November that she has entered into a courtship with Austin Forsyth.

