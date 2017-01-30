Time to table the shopping spree? Jessa Duggar joins Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on their hunt for furniture on Counting On's Monday, January 30, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Jessa telling the camera that finding furnishings for Jinger and Vuolo's home without breaking the bank was not initially an easy task. (The lovebirds, who had not yet tied the knot when the scene was filmed, got married in November.)



TLC

"We walked into the furniture store — there were so many options," Jessa, 24, says. "We were just looking around like, 'Wow.' And then you see the price tags, and you're like, 'Ooh, I sure hope we can find what we need on a budget.' The man who owned the furniture store, he said, 'Go straight to the third floor — that's where newlyweds shop. You can stay in your budget and find what you need.'"

Vuolo, 29, tells the camera that he and Jinger, 23, have no issues with minimizing their spending: "We've talked a good deal about money as we're leading up to our marriage, and how we're going to spend it, and how we want to live, and it's really been good to see that we're both on the same page. We want to live very intentionally — we want to live certainly well within our means and be able to bless others."



Luckily, the trip proved fruitful after all. Jinger explains to the camera, "After looking at a lot of different options, we found this beautiful set, and because it was a holiday weekend, everything was on sale."



Watch the clip above to see the big surprise that Jessa has for her younger sister. Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



