Jinger Duggar is about to be a married woman! On the Monday, February 13, episode of Counting On, the spunky photographer's wedding date was only a few weeks away, and she was in full nesting mode. First up, Jinger packed her things to take them to Jeremy Vuolo's apartment in Texas. As she packed, Jana reminisced about how she was going to miss shopping with Jinger, while Joy said she was going to miss getting coffee together. (ICYMI, Jinger really loves coffee.)

While Jinger handled that with the help of her sisters, some of the brothers went to get Jinger a car. Though they admitted Jinger wasn't likely to be very surprised by the gift, they did say she had no idea what kind they were bringing. They ended up settling on a "small SUV" because they thought it would match her needs.



Jeremy flew in to make the drive with Jinger back to Laredo, with Jed in tow (as the chaperone). Jed didn't expect any trouble, though, citing the fact that Jeremy and Jinger were both trustworthy adults. Still, the trip — which should have taken 12 hours — ended up taking 17, and Jed was clearly ready to get out of the car when they finally pulled up to Jeremy's apartment.



Jessa and Ben Reveal Their Baby's Name



In an unrelated aside, Jessa and Ben revealed the name of their new son. "We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world," Jessa began as she cradled the newborn in her arms. "His name is Henry Wilberforce Seewald." Jessa added that she was thrilled they had "two little boys so close in age" because this meant they would be "best friends" who would do "everything together."

Ben chimed in to say that it was a "challenge" keeping the gender a secret, and Jessa added, "When the baby was finally born, and I got to hold him for the first time, I started crying, and I think Ben had tears in his eyes. I want to thank everyone for their love and their prayers and support for us during this labor and delivery."

A Bit About Jeremy

Another segment gave some more background information about Jinger's fiancé. The youngest of three boys, Jeremy studied finance in college before going on to play professional soccer. He played in Finland and in New York, but eventually gave that up to lead a small church in Texas. "He has a great sense of humor, but knows when to be serious," Jinger cooed to the camera, clearly very in love.

"I did have an idea of the type of guy that Jinger would be looking for," Jessa mused. "Obviously, the most important thing would be a love of God and have a heart for ministry." She also surmised that Jeremy and Jinger were a good match because they both loved fashion and coffee. Coffee was a big thing in this episode.

Jessa Still Isn't Ready for Jinger's Wedding



As the date drew nearer and nearer, Jessa still seemed to be struggling with letting go of her sister and best friend. "I have very mixed emotions about this wedding," Jessa confessed. "I'm thrilled for Jinger and Jeremy. I know they're meant to be, but at the same time, I wish Jeremy wasn't taking her so far away."

She also recalled how, back when she and Ben were courting, she enlisted Jinger as their chaperone as often as possible because she didn't want her sister to feel left out. Now that it was her sister's turn to walk down the aisle, Jessa found the reality bittersweet.

Discussing just how far away Jinger was going to be, Jessa added, "If I think about it, I get emotional, and I've already cried several times." Jinger urged Jessa not to cry, and Jessa added, "When she's gone, I'll probably have a meltdown."

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

