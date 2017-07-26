Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Broke Into a House With Jimmy Fallon

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon did more than just go bro-biking during Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons. The best friends actually broke into a house.

Fallon, 42, and Jessica Biel recalled the situation while the Sinners actress, 35, appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, July 25. The foursome — including Fallon's wife, Nancy Juvonen — decided to check out an open house. But they soon realized that there was no real estate agent on the property.

"Nancy and I were hoping to go in and so we dragged you guys," Biel said. Timberlake, 36, and Fallon arrived a few minutes later (after bro-biking on their own for a bit) and noticed Biel and Juvonen, 50, inside the home. Biel said she checked every single door until she found one that was unlocked.

"We got out and were looking for you guys and your bikes were around the house," Fallon added.

Uninvited, the group decided to stick around for a while. They checked out every room, including the basement and pool house. The result? They were quite impressed!

Earlier in the day, the former boy bander and Fallon got Biel to film their hilarious bro-biking moment, which Timberlake shared on social media in May. "We thought it would be funny if you filmed this. We were doing it and one time Justin said, 'Don't ring the bell.' And then we go by and we didn't ring the bell and when we watched it back we could hear Justin directing at me — yelling at me!" Fallon said. "And we were like, 'Jessica, do you mind doing it again?'"

The couples — or at least, Biel — was prepared during their bike ride. "That is mom style. I do not leave the house [without snacks]," she said. "I’m gonna have pretzels, veggie sticks, apple, string cheese. I’m gonna have supplies! You will always have snacks if you're rolling with me."

She joked: "I would ring my bell and circle back around on my bike and get a handful and just drop it into Frannie's hand."

Fallon and Juvonen are parents of daughters Winnie, 4, and Frances, 2. Timberlake and the 7th Heaven alum share 2-year-old son Silas.

"He dresses like he's going to a club or something. He's the coolest kid. I felt intimidated hanging out with him," Fallon joked of Silas. Biel replied: "I feel a little intimidated by him, too. I mean, it's kind of like a mini Justin. It's his style. He’s got, like, a daddy swagger."

