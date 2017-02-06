Reality TV worlds collide! Tom Schwartz flips out when he and Tom Sandoval drop by the home of Jessica Simpson's dad on Vanderpump Rules' Monday, February 6, episode.



The Bravo unscripted series' preview clip shows the Toms on Joe Simpson's porch, as Sandoval is doing a shoot with Joe, who is a photographer.



Araya Diaz/Getty Images

"Hey, this is Joe Simpson?" Schwartz whispers to Sandoval just before Joe comes to the door. Sandoval replies, "Yeah, like Jessica Simpson's dad."



"It's a bachelor pad, so make yourself at home," Joe tells the guys cordially as he lets them in.



Schwartz tells the camera, "I remember being in college, sitting on my couch, watching Newlyweds, watching Joe Simpson on TV. And now, Tom hits me up and he's like, 'I'm going to shoot with Joe Simpson.' Maybe, like, Jessica will pop out!" (Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired on MTV and focused on the relationship between Jessica and then-husband Nick Lachey, signed off in March 2005 after three seasons; Jessica's mom, Tina, and Joe finalized their divorce in 2013.)



As they prepare for the shoot, the Toms discuss a recent tense moment between their costars at a painting event, where Katie Maloney addressed the ongoing drama between Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay.

"Ariana is not a combative person," Sandoval says in a testimonial. "Stassi, Kristen, Katie — all these people have proven to be a combative person. She will continue to get along with everyone until they try and tell her who she can and can't be friends with."

Watch the clip above. Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



