The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a prequel series to Jim Henson’s 1982 The Dark Crystal, has landed at Netflix. According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered a 10-episode series of the fantasy adventure which is set to take place years before the events of the film.

Now You See Me and The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier will executive produce the series and direct, the site reports.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is expected to begin filming in the UK this fall and will star, according to Deadline, “an ensemble of fantastical, state-of-the-art creatures created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and Brian Froud, the original feature’s conceptual designer."

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by the Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, VP Original Content at Netflix, shared. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

Watch the teaser above!



