Ding dong! Jimmy Fallon had some festive fun with Paul McCartney, The Roots and the star-studded cast of Sing when they created an a cappella rendition of the Beatles star’s 1986 hit “Wonderful Christmastime.”

The Tonight Show host showcased the version that also features Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly, who all star in the upcoming animated musical, on Tuesday, December 20.



The cute one-and-a-half-minute sing-song sees the celebs joined by some of the animal characters from the family flick, including pigs Rosita and Norman, elephant Meena and koala Buster Moon.

Fallon’s cool Christmas creation comes on the heels of James Corden’s holiday-theme Carpool Karaoke sing-along.



The British funnyman managed to get nearly every one of his famous guests, including Adele, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani, to sing to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Check out both late-night hosts' magical musical gifts in the videos above.



