Jimmy Fallon and Ragtime Gals perform for the media during a presentation of the Universal Orlando's Newest Attraction "Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Universal Orlando on April 3, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Gerardo Mora/FilmMagic

Even white boys got to shout…baby got back! The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and his group The Ragtime Gals are back this time to cover Sir Mix-A-lot’s’ rump-extolling smash, "Baby Got Back." The Ragtime Gals — actually all male Tonight Show staffers including A.D. Miles, Tom Shillue and Chris Tartaro — have crooned such smashes including, “SexyBack,” “Talk Dirty” and “I Wanna Sex You Up”

Fallon and The Gals started out strong with tight harmonies, but towards the end things got bumpy when the group sang the lyrics “My anaconda don't want none unless you've got buns hon." After Fallon fought off a case of the giggles he and his gals recovered, ending on a literal high note.

Ragtime Gals member and head writer for The Tonight Show A.D. Miles recently announced his plans to leave the show to get back to narrative writing. “Riding Jimmy Fallon’s coattails for the past eight years has given me all the confidence I need to strike out on my own and work on a movie with Jimmy Fallon,” Miles said in a statement.

Check out the possibly last performance of the original Ragtime Gal’s cast performing “Baby Got Back”.