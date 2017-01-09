Let the countdown begin! NBC released a sneak peek of Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes opener just hours before the star-studded event kicked off on Sunday, January 8.

In the 10-second clip, Fallon, 42, recreates the first scene from La La Land where people breakout in dance while stuck in traffic on an L.A. freeway. He fixes his tie before he twirls around and is joined by dancers tapping their heels on the roof of limos on the red carpet.



La La Land, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, is up for seven nominations on Sunday night. The captivating romantic musical has already taken home Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards and was named Best Movie at the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival.

The Tonight Show host tweeted about the opener on Sunday. “Do NOT miss the opening 5 minutes of the Golden Globes tonight on NBC. Tune in at 7:59 (east coast) 4:59 (west) if you have to!” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Fallon told Us Weekly that cameos from his BFF Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds and Tina Fey are expected.

"I think this award show is the best one. It's a mash-up of the Oscars, the Grammys, the Emmys, it's everything. It's the best in TV, the best in music, and the best in movies all in one room. And it's a room, not a theater, so it's really tight and it's fun," he told Us earlier this month.

"I'm always nervous," he added of the big night. "I never know what's going to happen, I always get butterflies."



Fallon plans to celebrate following the show. According to THR, he booked West Hollywood hotspot Delilah for an afterparty.

Watch the preview in the video above!

