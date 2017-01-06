Donald Trump during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 15, 2016. Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It's going to be yuge! Jimmy Fallon teased that he might make a crack or two about President-elect Donald Trump when he hosts the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8.

The late-night host, 42, opened up about his plans during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which was published on Thursday, January 5. "The whole night won't focus on that, but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone's mind," he said.

He quipped: "It's the first and maybe the last party that we'll have in 2017."

Fallon's opening monologue, however, won't be "heavily political" at all. "I heard Trump will be live-tweeting during the show, so that’s very exciting — #unfunny," he joked to the Today show's Matt Lauer this week, referring to Trump's Twitter usage. "None of my stuff is that political. There’s other ways to be creative with that. … I’m not so extreme, where you don’t know what [I’m] going to do. You've seen my show, you’ve seen my monologues. I hit everybody equally."

Back in September, Fallon was criticized for not being tough enough on Trump, 70, when the mogul appeared on The Tonight Show. Two months later, Trump would beat Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

The former Saturday Night Live star told THR that nobody in attendance should be nervous. "If I hit somebody, it's a very subtle hit, and everyone's in on the joke," he explained. "I want to make sure everyone's laughing and having a good time. And I'm hopefully going to book the people in this crowd the next week, so I'll be edgy, but it's all in good fun, and I know how far I can take it."

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET.

