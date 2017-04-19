Jimmy Kimmel Boots Matt Damon From United Airlines in Hilarious Spoof

They're at it again! Jimmy Kimmel enlisted his rival Matt Damon to be a spokesman for a hilarious United Airlines parody ad, which aired during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, April 18.

The kicker? Damon, who pre-recorded the voiceover, was booted while he was speaking to the passengers.

"We're United Airlines. We work hard to get you safely to your destination and that’s why we… You know what? No, no, I can’t do this anymore because I know what it’s like to get bumped," Damon, 46, says in the spoof. "Trust me, I’ve been getting bumped from Jimmy’s show for the past eight years and it takes a toll. We’re people, damnit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity, not told night after night, 'Oh, there’s somebody more important so take a hike.'"

In the clip, flight attendants happily cater to other passengers. Damon, however, can be heard yelling in the background as he's thrown out by Kimmel, 49.

"You people are animals!" he screams.

"In some cases, some people deserved to get bumped," Kimmel says, laughing.

Kimmel's fake ad comes weeks after United Airlines security dragged Dr. David Dao off a flight after he refused to leave his seat to make room for United Airlines employees. Last week, Dao's lawyer claimed that the physician lost his two front teeth and suffered a concussion from the incident.



