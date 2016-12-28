Jimmy Kimmel is taking an amazing journey to prime time. The late-night talk show host and self-avowed Bachelor fanatic is set to host a prime-time special focused on the dating show that follows Nick Viall's season 21 premiere on Monday, January 2, ABC announced Wednesday, December 28.



The Bachelor-themed program, entitled Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons, airs January 2 at 10 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of Viall's two-hour premiere, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on the network.



Bachelor Nation fans know that Kimmel, 49, is a huge supporter of the series and offers his predictions for the final four at the start of each season. He is also known for numerous bits centered on the venerable dating show, including "Baby Bachelor" and a counter for the number of times that the word "amazing" gets used on a Bachelor episode.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live star's special will air in the same time slot that featured the Chris Harrison–hosted aftershow Bachelor Live following Ben Higgins' season 20 premiere earlier this year. Instead of a follow-up series on ABC, Viall's season will get a 10-episode postshow on Snapchat Discover that will launch Tuesday mornings and include a rotating panel of celebrities, alums and fans.



A recently released clip from the season 21 premiere shows a woman breaking down in tears after the Bachelor — in an attempt at maintaining fairness — turns down her request for alone time.

Another promo for the season features Viall, 36, flipping over a table and getting slapped by one of his potential paramours.



The Bachelor returns to ABC Monday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET. Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons airs on ABC Monday, January 2, at 10 p.m. ET.

