The faux feud continues! Matt Damon was the target of several of host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes at the 2017 Oscars at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26. Follow along with all the Oscars action on Us Weekly's liveblog!



The Manchester by the Sea producer, 46, stopped on the red carpet to chat with ABC’s Michael Strahan and used the opportunity to jab the 49-year-old comedian. "He's talentless himself, but unfortunately, he's got an incredible group of writers who work for him," Damon said. "So, I'm afraid, I think I'm in for it tonight. It's going to be rough." Watch what he said in the video above.

Kimmel responded to the interview by tweeting a photo of himself watching ABC’s red carpet special backstage and making some last minute notes on his script. “Dead man walking the red carpet #Oscars,” he captioned the pic.



During Kimmel’s opening monologue (watch the moment above!), he encouraged all Americans to reach out to someone they’ve disagreed with and attempted to smooth things over with Damon. “I’ve known Matt so long that when I first met Matt, I was the fat one,” he said. “We’ve had problems. He’s a selfish person. Those of you that have worked with him know this. Matt did something very unselfish and I want to commend him for it. Matt, as you probably know, could have starred in Manchester by the Sea. … He could have taken that lead actor part for himself, but he didn’t. He gave that role to Casey Affleck, his childhood friend.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

He went to poke fun at Damon’s latest flick, The Great Wall. “He handed an Oscar-caliber role over to his friend and made a Chinese ponytail movie instead, and that movie went on to lose $80 million dollars. Smooth move, dumb ass.”

Their “feud” began back in December 2005 when Kimmel signed off Jimmy Kimmel Live! by taking a dig at Damon. “We had a bad show,” Kimmel told NPR in 2013. “The guests were bad, and I was feeling pretty bad about myself at the end of the program. And I decided to say, for the amusement of one of our producers who was standing next to me … 'I want to apologize to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.' … And he got a kick out of it, the producer, so I just started doing it every night to amuse him." For the next year, the late-night host ended every episode with the same joke. In 2006, Damon came on the show and the duo jokingly confronted each other.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!