That’s got to hurt! Jimmy Kimmel held his own while reading mean comments from President Donald Trump’s supporters directed at him.

“Last night on our show, if you missed it, I had a message for those who voted for Donald Trump. I explained that I understood why they did it, but encouraged them who deep down look back and feel like they made a mistake to just admit it and move on, and I have to say I think it might have worked. I really think I made a breakthrough and I base that on the thoughtful responses that I got on Twitter and Facebook,” the late-night host, 49, joked during a segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, August 16.



Kimmel then shared some of the comments he received. “Why don’t you go somewhere like a different country if you don’t like our president and stop your crying on tv snowflake,” one of the business mogul’s supporters quipped on Twitter. Added another on the social networking site: “Jimmy give me a break Jimmy. Nobody cares what you think you sound like a whining baby does Baby Jimmy want his bottle.”

“I hate em all tbh but if you’re down for some mind numbing retardation I guess jimmykimmel has got that down pact,” yet another upset Trump loyalist tweeted at the host.

Kimmel then moved on to Facebook, but the remarks were no less kind. “Jimmy Kimmel reminds me of a demented little kid at a social gathering. Where the hell is this kid’s parents they should be arrested for giving birth to him!” wrote one woman.

Kimmel kept a straight face as he read another comment from a man named James who alleged, “Stupid Kimmel, as far as I’m concerned, is a racist promoting racism.”

Earlier this week, Kimmel and fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert addressed Trump’s reaction to the Charlottesville violence in which he said that “many sides” were to blame for the incident, including “alt-left” groups who were “very, very violent.”



In his opening monologue on Tuesday, August 15, Kimmel challenged the hotel magnate’s supporters to admit that they made a mistake in voting for him. “First of all — I want to say I get it. I actually do. You were unhappy with the way things were going. You wanted someone to come in and shake things up,” he said. “But you’ve been trying to ignore it — because you don’t want to admit that these smug, annoying liberals were right. It’s the las thing you want to do. But the truth is, deep down inside you know you made a mistake.”

Watch the full clip above to see how the Boss Baby star responded to the last comment!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.