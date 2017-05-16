Jimmy Kimmel to Return as Oscars Host in 2018

He's back! Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2018 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday, May 16.

The comedian's return will mark the first time that the Academy will have the same host for two years in a row since Billy Crystal helmed the 1997 and 1998 ceremonies. Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will also return for the 2018 show.

Jeff Lipsky/ABC via Getty Images

"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career," Kimmel, 49, said in a statement, via CNN. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

As viewers remember, the Best Picture announcement at this year's ceremony was bungled due to an envelope mix-up. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway erroneously declared La La Land the winner before it was announced that Moonlight had actually won the night's top prize.



In Tuesday's statement, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs praised producers De Luca and Todd for their work on the 2017 ceremony, despite the headline-making snafu. "Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning," she said. "And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one of our finest hosts in Oscar history."

The 90th Academy Awards air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!