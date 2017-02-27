Jimmy Kimmel is patiently waiting for President Donald Trump to comment on the 2017 Academy Awards. The Oscars host, 49, tweeted at the former Celebrity Apprentice star, 70, during the live broadcast on Sunday, February 26. Watch the video above, and follow Us Weekly's live blog for all the highlights from the show!



"We're more than two hours into the show and Donald Trump has not tweeted at us once," Kimmel told the star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "I'm starting to get worried about him. Hold on a second."

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host then pulled out his smartphone and began typing a tweet, which was projected on the screen behind him, asking the commander in chief about his uncharacteristic silence. "Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?" he wrote as the crowd laughed. Kimmel then sent a second tweet, writing, "@realDonaldTrump #Merylsayshi." (Trump infamously tweeted that Meryl Streep was "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" after she slammed him at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in January. Kimmel also poked fun at Trump's comments about the Oscar-winning actress, who was nominated for her 20th statue, during his opening monologue.)

Both tweets immediately went viral, garnering more than 320,000 and 253,000 likes, respectively, at presstime. Twitter Data announced that it took less than 15 minutes for Kimmel's first tweet to become his most retweeted post ever.

It took less than 15 minutes for this to become @jimmykimmel's most RT'd Tweet ever #Oscars https://t.co/AfXIUY0G5J — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) February 27, 2017

Trump has yet to reply to Kimmel's tweets. He and first lady Melania Trump hosted the annual Governors Ball at the White House on Sunday night.

