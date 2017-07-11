The Lord Commander has a new admirer! Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his daughter Jane is in love with Kit Harington on the Monday, July 10, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Kimmel, 49, told Harington, 30, who appeared as a guest on the show, that Jane, 3, “happens to be a huge be a fan of [his].” The late-night host then showed the Game of Thrones star an adorable video of Jane expressing her affections for him.

“He’s cute,” the star-stuck tot awed in the clip, while pointing to a picture of the HBO actor’s Esquire cover.

Harington, who is currently dating his former costar Rose Leslie, couldn’t contain his laughter. “You’re raising her well, Jimmy,” he said. “Thank you.”

Kimmel then asked the Pompeii star if he was aware of his “rabid toddler fanbase.”

“No! This is news to me, this is great. I’m collecting,” Harington replied.

“Well congratulations,” Kimmel said. “You and Lighting McQueen and, like, Paw Patrol are her three favorites.”

Kimmel went on to tease Haringon for his GOT character’s season 6 revival. “You know, the last time I saw you, it was before you died and came back to life,” Kimmel recalled. “So I hope you’re feeling OK. You’re alright?” Harington portrays Jon Snow on the HBO series, who was stabbed to death by Alliser Thorne (Owen Teale) in the season five finale, and resurrected by the priestess Melisandre (Carice van Houten) in the second episode of season six.

“Yeah, I mean after that I was kind of like … My whole life was like a real life cliffhanger,” the the Emmy nominee dished. “I was living as a cliffhanger. That was not a fun place to live in.”

Kimmel asked the actor if he ever worried that he would accidentally spoil Jon Snow’s return. “You had to keep quiet all the time. Did you ever think, ‘Oh, I better not get drunk or I might say something?’ Or, ‘Maybe if I’m talking in my sleep it could be a problem,’” Kimmel said.

Harington joked: “You can tell yourself, ‘I better not get drunk,’ but it’s pretty hard to put into practice at times.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

