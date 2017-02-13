These boots were made for walking down the aisle? Jinger Duggar and beau Jeremy Vuolo are on the hunt for new accessories to help them fit in with their Laredo, Texas, neighbors on Counting On's Monday, February 13, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Duggar and Vuolo shopping for cowboy boots, now that they'll be living in the former soccer player's Texas hometown. (The couple, who are still engaged on the show, tied the knot in November.)



"On our trip, we were talking about how we're both gonna be Texans, and how every Texan has to own a pair of cowboy boots, or at least that's what we've heard," she tells the camera. "Maybe we can find something that looks kinda city-ish, in-between, because I'm not gonna wear anything with big rhinestones on it. There's no way!"



TLC

Duggar continues, "My goal is to get something that is not super cowboy-style — they can be boots, but more city-look."

Meanwhile, Vuolo finds a cowboy hat that he's fond of, and his fiancée approves. "I think Jeremy looks really good in a cowboy hat — he looks good in anything, but this specific style, it's kind of in-between. So it doesn't look like you're gonna go out and rope horses. Like, rope bulls or whatever you rope."



It may have taken her time to come around, but once she tried on a pair of boots, Duggar was excited about her new footwear: "After we found those boots, I was like, 'OK, I guess I'm a real Texan now, like this is legit wardrobe."



Watch the clip above. Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



