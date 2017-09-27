Joanna Gaines Thanks Fans After Announcing 'Fixer Upper' Is Ending

Nothing but love! Joanna Gaines thanked fans on Tuesday, September 26, shortly after she and husband Chip Gaines announced that Fixer Upper is ending after five seasons.

"Thank you all for watching, caring and cheering us on these past few years," she tweeted. "We are overwhelmed by your support and your kindness. You have become a part of our story forever. Season 5 of Fixer Upper is scheduled to start airing in November and we really have saved the best for last!"

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Hours earlier, the HGTV stars announced the final chapter of their series in a lengthy blog post. "It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last," the couple wrote. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

"This has been an amazing adventure!" they continued. "We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."

Joanna, 39, and Chip, 42, have been married for 14 years and are parents of four young children. In addition to premiering Fixer Upper in 2013, the couple also run their Magnolia real estate company and Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas.

Fixer Upper's final season debuts on HGTV in November.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.