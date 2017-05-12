Hot damn! Joe Jones and Nicki Minaj get hot and heavy in DNCE’s new music video for “Kissing Strangers.”

In the video for the hit song, Jonas and his DNCE bandmates — JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle and Jack Lawless — attend a house party after stocking up at a liquor store. Minaj enters the party in a suede bikini top and bell bottoms before going onstage to get extra close to Jonas.

KISSING STRANGERS 💋👥 @dnce drops on 4/14 👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

“Kissing Strangers” is about exploring sexuality, the band recently told Us Weekly.

“The point of our music is just to make people happy and to send the message that we’re all the same and there should just be one community: everybody,” bassist Whittle told Us exclusively at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in NYC on Saturday, May 6. “That’s what our music means to us, and with this song it’s the same thing.”

Watch the steamy video above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!