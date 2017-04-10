A sweet tribute. When country singer-songwriter Joey Feek passed away at age 40 on March 4, 2016, only a few of her songs had been released as singles. But in the year after her death, her husband, Rory, felt determined to make his late wife's album a reality. (Watch the video above for a glimpse into their love story.)

Describing his decision in a press release, Rory, 51, explained, “This collection of music sat quietly on a shelf for the last 10 years or so, waiting for the right time to come along, when maybe somehow, someone would care. A time like now." Available on iTunes and Amazon, as well as via Target, Walmart, Cracker Barrel and Gaither, the 12-track debut album, If Not for You, was recorded in 2005, when the Feeks "were still newlyweds, or at least we felt like we were," said Rory. "It is one of the great joys of my life to dust these songs off and bring life to them again. Not just the songs, but also the stories and the life of the special woman that these songs represent."

First diagnosed with terminal stage IV cervical cancer in May 2014, Joey followed an aggressive plan of attack — a hysterectomy, followed by additional surgery, chemotherapy and radiation — to fight the tumors. But the cancer returned and spread, leading Joey to end treatment and enter hospice care in October 2015.

Rory documented the heartbreaking journey on his blog, This Life I Live, where he continues to post emotional tributes and share glimpses of his life with their daughter, Indiana, 3.



