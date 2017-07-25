Joey Lawrence: Mayim Bialik and I Want a ‘Blossom’ Reboot

Whoa! Joey Lawrence and Mayim Bialik are in for a Blossom reboot. The “Girl” singer opened up about the possibility in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“We get asked to do that all the time, Mayim and I talk frequently,” Lawrence, 41, tells Us. “Mayim is interested in doing some type of reunion with the show and so am I, if we can find the right piece and the right way in for a reboot/reunion, we’re both open to it, there’s a lot of talk around it, so we’ll see!”

He adds: “We’ve talked about and it’s abut the public’s excitement continuing to grow and we’re trying to find the right way in. Then we’re down!”

Lawrence and The Big Bang Theory star, 41, played siblings on the beloved NBC sitcom, which ran for five seasons from 1990 to 1995. His character Joey was a typical high school jock who was best known for his catchphrase “Whoa!” and for wearing lots and lots of flannel shirts.

“I have some of the red flannels that I wore on the big photo shoots, some of the leather jackets from back in the day,” the Brotherly Love alum tells Us. “My mom keeps most of the things from back then, she has a ton of stuff.”

In April 2013, Lawrence told Us that his mom actually came up with the plaid shirt and ripped jeans style. “She gave that idea to the costumer, who loved it,” he exclusively told Us in his 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature. “And that became my look.”

Blossom also starred Jenna von Oy (Six LeMeure) and Michael Stoyanov (Anthony Russo). The foursome reunited to shoot promos for the TV series for its Hub Network syndication in June 2014.

