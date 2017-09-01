Two peas in a pod. John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal teamed up to sing hit songs from the ’80s and ’90s in a hilarious trailer for an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke airing Tuesday, September 5, on Apple.

In the clip, the WWE star, 40, and the former NBA player, 45, cram into a car that’s definitely too small to accommodate their large frames.

“We need a bigger car,” O’Neal suggests to Cena.

“No, no. I think we can make it work,” Cena quips.

Shortly after, the pair get right to business singing Hall & Oates' "Maneater," Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” and Madonna’s “ Like a Virgin.” The pals also rocked out to LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Adding to the silliness, the twosome venture out of the car for some fun with strangers. The NBA great is seen deadlifting a woman in a park. The duo also play hoops at a public basketball court and even surprise a customer at a donut shop.

In January, O’Neal shared an Instagram snap of the twosome from their karaoke adventure. The basketball legend, who stands at 7-foot-1, towers over the 6-foot-1 wrestler as they flash their pearly whites for the camera.

“Chillin with the great John Cena. Carpool karaoke comin soon,” he captioned the pic.

The Apple series, which is based off a popular segment from James Corden’s Late Late Show, has already featured some of Hollywood’s top talent including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and her family, Billy Eichner, and Game of Thrones on-screen sisters Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

Cena and O'Neal's Carpool Karaoke episode airs September 5 on Apple Music.

