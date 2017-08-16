John Legend and Alicia Keys teamed up for a joint appearance on Carpool Karaoke: The Series and the two Grammy-winning singers didn’t disappoint.

Instead of having them sing their own hits or other popular songs, James Corden gave them a funny challenge in an Apple music episode that aired on Tuesday, August 15.



“You two, you have such incredible voices…there’s literally nothing you can’t sing and it won’t sound good,” the Late Late Show host, 38, told the two musicians. “Let me give you some things to sing because I think you can make any statement sing amazing.”

Legend’s first line to sing is, “Do you need a lift bro?” but it’s the second challenge to the 36-year-old Voice judge that revealed something about her and husband, Swizz Beatz.



“I use natural deodorant and me and my husband, we talk about this all the time,” she said. “Any time he asks to borrow my deodorant, he is so upset at me at the end of the day. He is like, ‘This natural sh-t that you have!’”

Apple

But the funniest moment might be when the “All of You” crooner, 38, has to sing, “If your erection lasts more than four hours, you should consult your doctor immediately.” Maybe Chrissy Teigen’s husband has a future career in commercial jingles?

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is based on Corden’s wildly popular segment, and got its own spinoff in 2017. Catch the entire episode, which is available now, on Apple Music.

