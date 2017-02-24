Just love on the weekend for him. John Mayer opened up about his Bachelor obsession during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, February 24, and teased if he he would ever want to be the show's leading man. Watch the video above!

"I think it would be really fun to be the Bachelor," Mayer, 39, told host Ellen DeGeneres. "[But] I don't think I would find love there, unless they would change the vetting process for who would be the contestants."

He cracked: "I think it would be one of the lowest-rated shows."

The "Gravity" singer has been a longtime fan of the ABC franchise, but stopped watching Nick Viall's season 21 of The Bachelor early on.

"I watched the first couple [of episodes]. I love the show, but it's too much time to ask of me — two hours is a lot of quiet time," he explained. "I'll pay $50 if you just show me the entire season in 30 minutes. Get me the helicopters, girls crying, girls crying on helicopters. If you get tears in flight, that is prime stuff."

Other celebs that love The Bachelor include Andrew Garfield, Amanda Seyfried, Kaley Cuoco, Jason Biggs, Kirsten Dunst, Lea Michele and Mayer's exes Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Mayer, who has also previously dated Jessica Simpson and Katy Perry, is currently single. "I thought of this on Valentine's Day: You don't have to be with someone to be together, and I'm enjoying being together," he said on Friday.



