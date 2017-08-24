Not even the cast of Fuller House can say no to a good Frozen sing-along. John Stamos and Lori Loughlin took a break from playing the beloved Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky in the Netflix series to make a Dubsmash of the Disney movie’s song, “Love Is An Open Door” — and it is adorable.



Stamos, 54, shared a video on his Instagram account of them lip-syncing the track from the animated film, which was originally sung by Hans and Anna. He wrote: “‘Frozen’ in time w/ @loriloughlin.”

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

In the video, Stamos is sitting in front of the famous house’s red doors and says, “I mean it’s crazy, we finished each other’s…” Loughlin, 53, opens the door and says, “Sandwiches!”

“That's what I was gonna say!” Stamos responds. She continues, “I’ve never met someone—“ and they both say, “Who thinks so much like me! Jinx! Jinx again!”

The on-screen couple have made similar videos in the past, dubbing lines from the movie Step Brothers. The actress shared the video for the actor’s birthday on August 19, writing, “Happy Birthday to this ageless vampire! Thank you for all the years of love, laughter and fun! 😘🎂”

A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

The pair have been acting as TV couple Jesse Katsopolis and Rebecca Donaldson for quite a while, ever since 1988 when Becky was introduced in the second season of Full House as Uncle Jesse’s girlfriend.

Back in 2013, the Grandfathered star revealed in an interview with HuffPost Live that his Full House co-star was “the one who got away.”

When asked why they never got together in an interview with Yahoo in March 2014, Loughlin said, ”I was married at the time I was doing the show to my first husband. Literally when I was getting divorced, he met Rebecca [Romijn]."

Watch the clip above and see the Katsopolis clan get Frozen in time.

