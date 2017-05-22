Word of advice to Rachel Lindsay: It’s not easy being ‘The Bachelorette’ – just ask JoJo Fletcher! Us Weekly Video caught up with the season 12 star to get her tips on how to survive the hit ABC show. Watch the video above.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

As Fletcher passes the bachelorette torch, the 26-year-old has two suggestions for night one: “pack a pair of really comfortable shoes” and “don’t over drink.”

“If you’re the lead, you are not going to survive, there’s no way. I barely survived night one and I had one glass of wine,” Fletcher tells Us. “When I was leaving the mansion heading home, I ended up throwing up everywhere from pure exhaustion.”

Fletcher is on former Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios’ side for at least one thing — she’s all for naps. Fletcher says the lead should “sleep whenever she can.”

“If I would have known that I could get away with napping and it would have worked out the way it worked out for her [Olympios], then I would have napped way more,” Fletcher jokes. (And as we know, they’re in good company —Abraham Lincoln and Michael Jordan took naps too).

Most important, Fletcher warns that Lindsay, 31, may lose her mind during the overwhelming process of finding a husband, but says it’s “totally normal.”

“Don’t think that you’re going crazy,” Fletcher advises.

For more on Fletcher’s bachelorette survival guide, watch the video above!

Season 13 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

