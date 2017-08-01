Things are about to get creepy. Netflix has released a full-length trailer for its upcoming 10-episode crime thriller, Mindhunter, on Tuesday, August 1.

From executive producers David Fincher and Charlize Theron, the crime drama stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents who interview and study the minds of the most dangerous serial killers.



Groff plays Holden Ford, a special agent in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit, who is based on former criminal profiler John Douglas. McCallany plays Bill Tench, a special agent based on FBI agent Robert Ressler.

As part of their work, Ford and Tench come face-to-face with imprisoned criminals to better understand what causes their violent behavior.

In the trailer, viewers are given a glimpse into the difficult task of tracking down and stopping psychopaths before they commit more crime.

“It’s not easy butchering people. It’s hard work. Physically and mentally I don’t think people realize you need to vent,” a prisoner says to Groff’s character.

Anna Torv, who plays a psychologist named Wendy in the series, is seen telling agents: "Psychopaths are convinced that there is nothing wrong with them so these men are virtually impossible to study, yet you have found a way in near-perfect laboratory conditions. That's what makes this so exciting and potentially so far-reaching,”

The series is based on John Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s non-fiction book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, which details Douglas' work as a criminal profiler in the FBI's Investigative Support Unit.

Fincher received critical acclaim for his work on 2007’s Zodiac — a film based on the notorious Zodiac Killer whose crime spree terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Mindhunter premieres October 13 on Netflix.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!