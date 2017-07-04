Whether it’s on HGTV competition series Brother vs. Brother or just in their everyday lives, Jonathan Scott always has fierce competition: his twin brother, Drew Scott. "Drew is the most competitive man alive," Jonathan, 39, tells Us Weekly exclusively. "It doesn’t matter what we’re doing. If it’s just running to car, he has to get there first, even as an adult."

Still, the contractor welcomes a push from his twin — and makes sure to dish it right back. "It’s never malicious or about tearing each other down," he explains. "But it’s always funny because one of the mind games I’ll play with Drew is that if I ever want him to do something, I’ll just set it up like, ‘Well, I’m better at this than you are.’"

Jonathan insists the motivating tactic works perfectly. "Drew jumps into competitive mode and then he’ll take it and, like, mow the whole lawn or whatever it is," he says. "I don’t know, maybe that makes me the wise one."

Drew adds that when it comes to their methods on winning the series, which concludes on Wednesday, July 5, the siblings "have very different strategies." The house-flipping show's winner will be determined by the public once the brothers' houses go up on the market.

The siblings will soon add one more family member, Drew's fiancée, Linda Phan, into the mix for their new show, Property Brothers At Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House, premiering in November.

"This is basically Linda and my first house together. It’s exciting!" Drew tells Us. "Linda actually went to school for architectural design so to have her in the mix with Jonathan and me, designing this house and hands on with the construction, it’s pretty fun for us."

Brother vs. Brother airs on HGTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.

