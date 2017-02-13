Josh Elliott Credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

And he's out. Josh Elliott was reportedly fired from CBS after announcing he was stepping down without telling his bosses, Page Six reports. The former Good Morning America cohost made the move to the digital-only webcast CBSN in March 2016.

"CBS News and Josh Elliott are parting ways. Josh will no longer be reporting for CBS News," a network spokesperson said in a statement on Monday, February 13. "We are grateful for his contributions over the last year, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The news comes three days after Elliott, 45, reportedly blindsided his bosses by announcing his departure during the show's broadcast. "It has been by any measure a great stay here at CBSN. My last day in that chair in any regular capacity, although knowing how things work around here, I may see you again on Monday morning. I just wanted to take a quick second to thank first of all of you who watch us, welcome us into your homes and your workspaces," he said on Friday.



"I also want to say this for posterity’s sake: A free and objective press has never been more important in this country’s history, and to be a part of it is an honor and a privilege. And to be a part of the team here at CBSN has been a remarkable year’s time," he continued. "But really, I’m here in the control room because I want to thank everyone here, who you don’t get a chance to see. The real people who do the real work. These are the people who give you everything that we have to give you each and every day. I’m just the guy who gets my face spackled and somehow puts verbs after subjects before objects, we hope."

According to Page Six, Elliott reportedly spoke publicly about his exit with no warning after network head of talent Laurie Orlando spoke with him about the possibly of a larger role. Executives then reportedly fired him on Monday. Deadline reports that Elliott made the comments after he was told that he would be taken off the anchor chair and given other work.

Elliott, who married ABC anchor Liz Cho in July 2015, left GMA in March 2014 to go to NBC Sports. After less than two years, he left the network for CBS.

The TV shakeup comes shortly after turmoil at NBC News with Tamron Hall's exit. A source told Us Weekly that Hall felt blindsided when she found out that newcomer Megyn Kelly would be taking over her Today show hour.



