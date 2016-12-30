Back to paradise? Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton experienced a bumpy end to 2016, but the Bachelor in Paradise alums were spotted together on Wednesday, December 28, just a few weeks after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had split, and days before they are set to appear together on a new Bachelor special.



Murray and Stanton were all smiles as they posed for a pic with a fan at A Free People clothing store in the Lenox Square mall in his hometown of Atlanta on December 28. A source tells Us that the Bachelor Nation faves seemed relaxed and were discussing their New Year's Eve plans, although it was unclear if they would be ringing in 2017 together.



The pair have not addressed their rumored split but are likely to give an update on their romance when they appear together on the new special The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick, airing on ABC on Sunday, January 1, a day before Nick Viall's season 21 premiere. Other Bachelor Nation couples taking part in the special include Sean and Catherine Lowe, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, and Paradise season 3 lovebirds Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.



Murray has had an especially tough month, as his beloved pooch, Sabel, died on December 23. Stanton posted a video to Instagram the following day of her daughter Kinsley, 4, playing with the dog in happier times. "Yesterday, heaven gained the sweetest doggy angel!" the Bachelor season 20 standout captioned the post. "We were lucky to know you, Sabel! We love you!"

Stanton and Murray both posted cryptic messages to social media shortly after word got out that they were having trouble. The former baseball player shared a photo to Instagram on December 16 of himself cuddling with Kinsley, adding the caption, "I will always love this precious little angel."



That same day, Stanton tweeted, "Never mistake someone’s kindness for weakness." A source previously told Us that the pair split after getting into a spat at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball concert earlier this month.



The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick airs on ABC Sunday, January 1, at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

