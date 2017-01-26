Happy 3rd Birthday to this sticker loving cutie pie 🎉 #CharBug A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Meanwhile, Stanton posted a number of shots of her family's birthday celebration, including one of Charlie and big sister Kinsley in a candy shop. The Bachelor season 20 standout wrote, "Birthday princess," in a caption for a photo of Charlie posing with milkshakes on the big day.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Stanton, 26, and Murray, 32, both confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that they had parted ways, with the ex-baseball player saying, "I will always love her and the little ones. They held a special place in my heart."

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in December that the pair — who got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise season 3 finale over the summer — had ended things. "He was unhappy," the pair's friend said of the breakup. "He held on because he loves the kids."

Murray has previously posted numerous pics on social media of himself with Stanton's daughters. On December 16, just after word got out that the couple was having trouble, he shared a photo to Instagram of himself cuddling with Kinsley, adding the caption, "I will always love this precious little angel."



Stanton spent the weekend in Nashville with a number of other Bachelor Nation stars, including Lauren Bushnell, Lace Morris and Jen Saviano. Rumors swirled that romantic sparks were flying between Stanton and Paradise season 3 costar Wells Adams, but multiple sources tell Us that the two are just friends.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



