A smashing success. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum destroy plates during a counseling exercise on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Friday, February 3, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The We tv relationship series' preview clip shows Hebert and Rosenbaum deciding which of them needs to work harder at strengthening their partnership in certain categories, and then that person smashes the plate with the category written on it. (The pair, who have two kids together, met on The Bachelorette season 7 and tied the knot in December 2012.)



Rosenbaum reveals that he is looking forward to the activity: "She thinks she's right, and I think I'm right, and we always say, 'I wish there was someone that could make the call for us.'" Hebert chimes in with, "And as soon as he hears that from two doctors, all our problems will be fixed."



For a plate labeled "time," Rosenbaum tells his wife, "When it comes to spending time together and quality time together, you do not make the effort that I wish you would." She replies, "Yeah, you have made multiple efforts to spend more quality time, and I'm starting to realize that we do need to spend more time together."



For the "family" plate, the former Bachelorette explains why she wants her husband to smash it: "There are certain times where I feel like work comes before family."



Rosenbaum hands the "compromise" plate to Hebert: "This one is all you — I compromise, I feel, all the time."

Watch the clip above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on We tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

