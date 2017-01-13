Time for new priorities. On Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Friday, January 13, episode, Ashley Hebert and husband J.P. Rosenbaum realize that they've been taking each other for granted, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The WE tv relationship series' preview clip shows the season 7 Bachelorette telling Dr. Ish Major that the show has been a good experience for the couple thus far because it has forced them to take a closer look at their romance. The pair tied the knot in December 2012 and are parents of 2-year-old son Ford and 2-month-old daughter Essex.

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

"I feel like J.P. and I have spent more time in the past few days than we have in a really long time," Hebert says.



The mood quickly shifts when the dentist is told to go outside and is informed that her husband has been in a car accident. Rosenbaum, who is thankfully fine, is lying on a stretcher with a sheet over him and has been made up to look like a corpse.



The Bachelor season 15 standout gets emotional as she contemplates a life without the construction manager: "The only thing I can think about is that I could never raise my [children] without him." When Dr. Venus Nicolino tells her she doesn't "make him a priority" and brings up Hebert having said that her mother and sister are sometimes more important to her, Hebert replies, "I'm willing to change that, definitely."



Rosenbaum chimes in with, "I guess not making us a priority in the last year and a half has been really hard on me. And as much as we say we're going to work to it, it just never seems to happen."

A previously released clip from the episode showed Nicolino accusing Amy Duggar of treating the show like a "joke." This scene was also exclusive to Us.

Watch the clip above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



