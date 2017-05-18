Cue the theme song! Judith Light dished on whether she'd be open to a Who's the Boss? reboot when she attended The Paley Honors: Celebrating Women In Television event in NYC on Wednesday, May 17.

"People have talked about that for a really long time," Light, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on the red carpet. "I have no idea. All of us are working so I’m not sure how we would all get together, but I never say never to anything!"

Milla Cochran/startraksphoto.com

The Transparent actress played divorced ad executive Angela Bower on the the sitcom, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992 on ABC. The series also starred Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro and Katherine Helmond.

Light isn't the only star who's game. In September 2015, Milano, 44, told Page Six that she "one hundred percent" would play Danza's TV daughter, Samantha, again. Light reacted to her comments in an interview with CBS News that same month.

"I was so surprised to hear her say that. I saw that and I went, 'Oh my goodness!'" Light said at the time. "Life is long and life is short and you never have any idea what's going to happen. I swore that I would never do a sitcom. I swore that I would never do a soap opera and now I have stopped doing that. I have no idea. The possibilities are always open and always there."

