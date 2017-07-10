I scream, you scream, we all scream for loaded milkshakes! Judy Greer stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters to test her culinary chops with Instagram-worthy milkshakes. Watch the latest in our video series pushing celebrities way out of their everyday comfort zones.

Loaded milkshakes are taking over social media feeds as the over-the-top food trend of the summer. “These milkshakes are all the rage right now – I’ve been obsessed with them on Instragram,” Greer, 41, tells Us Weekly Video host Christina Garibaldi.

Before they get started, Garibaldi asks the Casual actress if she cooks at home. “Nope. I’m an assembler, so that’s why something like this is perfect for me. Because it’s impressive but doesn’t really take a lot of let’s just say – knife skills," she admits. "That’s where I fall short in the kitchen.”

Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

First step: Pour your blended ice cream and milk into a glass that’s covered in icing and sprinkles. Greer, who was in New York to team up with Lactaid, says that she is dairy sensitive so she used Lactaid milk and ice cream in her milkshake so that she can still indulge.

Hot Celebs in Swimsuits Over 40

While assembling the shakes, Greer opened up about her recent appearance on Conan, where host Conan O'Brien surprised her with a montage of every actor she’s kissed onscreen. “Lily Tomlin – of all the celebrities I’ve kissed, I would say Lily Tomlin is the best one," Greer tells Us. Some other actors she's smooched in the past include George Glooney and Ashton Kutcher!

Greer and Garibaldi then finish loading up their milkshakes with marshmallows, cotton candy, a pretzel and crushed-up fruity cereal.

Stars - They're Just Like Us!

Greer and Garibaldi finish loading up their milkshakes – with marshmallows, cotton candy, a pretzel and crushed-up fruity cereal to top it all off.



To see how Greer and Garibaldi did with their loaded milkshake demos, watch the video above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!