Judy Greer: What’s in My Bag?

Judy Greer loves a nice present. Especially when she picks it out. “It is a Saint Laurent,” she says, referring to her black leather purse. “My husband bought it for me for my birthday two years ago. I was really specific about what I wanted so he wouldn’t mess it up.” The Casual actress, 42, reveals to Us Weekly Video what she won’t leave home without in this video version of our series "What's in My Bag?"



Selfie Ready

Greer, who was in New York to team up with Lactaid, shares her beauty must-haves with Us: “My ‘I can’t live without it’ Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm. I have more of a pop of color here — this is a Christina Dior - Rouge [lip gloss] — 668 is the color number.” And for a sunny day she keeps a pair of retro purple-rimmed shades on hand: “These are called Zanzan, I bought them at a store called Sun Room in Austin, Texas.”

Coupon Queen

Who doesn’t love a good coupon? Greer keeps a stash of local car wash coupons that her husband, Dean Johnsen, gave her for Christmas. Also in her Louis Vuitton wallet? She tells Us, “I live in LA so my Triple AAA Card is really important. Hi guys, if you’re watching!”



Staying Organized

“I have a very long-corded charger which says Lucas on it, which is my step son’s name,” Greer explains as she pulls a mess of cords out of her bag. “There were never any chargers in my house because of my step kids and my husband and me. One day I got fed up and I bought one of those P-touch labeling machines and I labeled all of our chargers so no one could ever say that’s not my charger. It helped for like a year and then everything got mixed up again. Now I’m in New York with Lucas’ charger. So who’s the jerk now?”

And how does she organize her jewelry? “I have some fine jewelry in a ziplock — like you do. Thousands and thousands of dollars of borrowed jewelry in a ziplock.”

To see more of what Judy Greer has in her so-called "Mary Poppins" bag, watch the video above!

